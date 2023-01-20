CATTLE ON FEED Report, January 20, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jan 20, 2023 | Comments 0
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was
estimated at 1.04 million head as of January 1, 2023. The latest inventory was unchanged from December 1, 2022, but down 8 percent
from January 1, 2022. The inventory included 580,000 steers and steer calves, down 9 percent from last year’s number. The number of
heifers and heifer calves, at 460,000 head, is down 7 percent from a year ago. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed
an estimated 140,000 head of fed cattle during December 2022, 18 percent below the previous month and down 18 percent from the
December 2021 marketings. An estimated 145,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during December 2022, unchanged from last
month and 12 percent below the December 2021 placements of 165,000 head. Of the number placed in December, 24 percent weighed
less than 600 pounds, 24 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 21 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 17 percent weighed
800 to 899 pounds, and 14 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for December was estimated at 5,000 head, no
change from last month or last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled
11.7 million head on January 1, 2023. The inventory was 3 percent below January 1, 2022. The inventory included 7.03 million steers
and steer calves, down 4 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 60 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer
calves accounted for 4.65 million head, down 1 percent from 2022. Placements in feedlots during December totaled 1.80 million head,
8 percent below 2021. Net placements were 1.75 million head. During December, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than
600 pounds were 455,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 435,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 415,000 head, 800-899 pounds were
304,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 105,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 90,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during
December totaled 1.74 million head, 6 percent below 2021. Other disappearance totaled 54,000 head during December, unchanged from
2021.
For a full copy of the January 2023 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: