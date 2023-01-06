Anthony M. Olvera – May 7, 1965 – January 4, 2023
A Memorial Mass for Pueblo resident Anthony Michael Olvera will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Lamar St. Francis de Sales our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Joseph Lawrence as celebrant. A Rosary service will be held prior to the Mass at 9:30 AM with Suzie Mitchell reciting. A Rite of Committal will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Mr. Olvera was born on May 7, 1965 at Brownsville, TX to Pedro Sr. and Maria (Guzman) Olvera and passed away in Pueblo on January 4, 2023 at the age of 57.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Yolanda “Joan” Gonzales and Anna Vargas.
Anthony is survived by his siblings; Pete Olvera, Jr., of Colorado Springs, Mary Tovar of Lamar, Rick (Carmen) Olvera of Lamar, Silvia (John) Vargas of Granada, Nancy Abitia of Colorado Springs, Bobby Olvera of Lamar, Dora (Jessie) Gomez of Georgia, Nora Johnson of Pueblo, Gary Olvera of Colorado Springs and Patrick Olvera of La Junta as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Recovery Solutions at 2003 East 4th Street, Pueblo, Colorado 81001 direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home.
