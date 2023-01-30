Angela Dawn Davis – September 22, 1972 – January 13, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jan 30, 2023 | Comments 0
Angela Dawn Davis, was born on September 22, 1972 in Cheyenne Wells, CO to Ernest and Ida Mae Parkes Davis. Angela passed away January 13, 2023, at the age of 50 from complications of a recent illness. Although living in Burlington, she was a native of Kit Carson, Colorado.
In 1992, she received an associate degree in Business from Northeastern Junior College, Sterling, Colorado. She enjoyed cats, mountain dew, Ford trucks, George Strait, Denver Broncos and never forgot to send a birthday or Christmas card. Over the years she was involved in numerous activities in Kit Carson such as the Chamber of Commerce helping with Kit Carson Day; the annual Gar-Yar sale; working at Kit Carson State Bank filing paperwork and later in Burlington church activities such as vacation bible school activities, and helping with the church bulletin at Burlington United Methodist church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ida Mae Davis of Kit Carson, her brother Russell of Cheyenne Wells, and a nephew L. T. Bryant of Oklahoma. She is survived by 5 siblings: Bernita Davis of Las Cruces, NM; Carl Davis of Brownwood, Tx; Mary Davis of Texico, NM; Erle Davis of Clinton, Ok; Chrystal Davis Bryant of Erick, Ok as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kit Carson Volunteer Fire Department and/or the Cheyenne County EMS organization.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the United Methodist Church in Kit Carson, CO. Burial followed in the Kit Carson Cemetery. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Visitation and funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Cheyenne Wells.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: