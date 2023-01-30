2023 High Plains Snow Goose Festival
Russ Baldwin | Jan 30, 2023 | Comments 0
Alison Kondler is this year’s keynote speaker for the 2023 Snow Goose Festival in Lamar. Kondler is a Denver-based Audubon Master Birder, a naturalist who offers a level of comedy to her lectures. Website followers can access her at Birdingbyear.com. Her presentation will be held on Saturday, February 4th at the Lamar High School auditorium which includes dinner from 7 to 9pm.
Participants will arrive to register on Friday, the 3rd and can visit the craft and trade show between 1 and 6pm at the high school gymnasium on 11th Street and take part in the hospitality gathering from 4 to 6pm. A series of tours will be held that day including Colorado Mills, John Martin Dam and two birding tours, one for snow geese by bus and the other along Willow Creek behind Lamar Community College.
A heritage presentation of the Sand Creek Massacre will be held at 3pm. The trade and craft show and additional tours will be held Saturday beginning with an early-birder tour for raptors and snow geese at 5:45am with Debbie Barnes. Dress warmly as early morning temperatures should be in the teens!
Additional information programs on Saturday include a presentation by John Hopper on Camp Amache in Granada at 9:30 at the high school, David Leatherman will present benefits of birding in southeast Colorado via this part of the state’s prairieland, canyons and bodies of water. Birds of Prey will be featured at 1pm, snow geese at 3pm and wildlife sanctuaries at 4pm. An early morning bus tour is also scheduled for Sunday the 5th with a sun rise tour at 5:15am to 10:30 as the snow geese fly off to find new feeding grounds.
