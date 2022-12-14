Brandy Kaiser – July 7, 1977 – December 12, 2022
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Brandy Kaiser will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Brandy was born on July 7, 1977 at Lamar, Colorado to Steven Thierichen and Kimberly Boxley and passed away on December 12, 2022 at her home in Lamar at the age of 45.
She is preceded in death by her step-mother Lynell Thierichen.
Brandy is survived by her father Steve (Elly) Thierichen of Lamar, CO, mother Kimberly Thyne of Arapahoe, CO, son Wyatt Gibbs of Temple, TX, brother Curtis Thierichen of Gunnison, CO and grandmother Doris Cook of Lamar, CO as well as numerous other family and friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
