USDA Farm Labor Report
Russ Baldwin | Nov 25, 2022 | Comments 0
MOUNTAIN II REGION (COLORADO, NEVADA, UTAH)
There were 20,000 workers hired directly by farms in the Mountain II Region (Colorado, Nevada, and Utah) during the reference week of October 9-15, 2022, according to the Agricultural Labor Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage rate of $16.85 per hour, compared to $16.55 in October 2021. The number of hours worked averaged 41.9 for hired workers during the reference week, compared with 44.4 hours in October 2021. Field workers averaged $16.75 per hour, livestock workers averaged $14.71 per hour, and field and livestock workers combined earned an average of $15.90 per hour.
During the reference week of July 10-16, 2022, there were 22,000 workers hired directly by farms in the Mountain II Region Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage rate of $17.46 per hour, compared to $15.82 in July 2021. The number of hours worked averaged 41.0 for hired workers during the reference week, unchanged from July 2021. Field workers averaged $17.45 per hour, livestock workers averaged $15.36 per hour, and field and livestock workers combined earned an average of $16.66 per hour.
For a full copy of the Farm Labor report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
