TRI-STATE 9/11 VETERANS DAY PROGRAM
Russ Baldwin | Nov 03, 2022 | Comments 0
The Tri-State 9/11 Veterans Day Program will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11am at the 9/11 Memorial off Highway 50 at the Big Timbers Museum.
Ty Harmon will be the master of ceremonies with Pastor Manuel Tamez leading the gathering in prayer. The local members of the Boy Scouts of America Honor Guard will conduct flag honors by lowering and raising the American flag to half staff.
Dee Lyons will perform the National Anthem and the Boy Scouts will receive the Pledge of Allegiance. There will be a presentation from Quilts of Valor Foundation by Tila Dunn and Barbara Wroblewski and following a moment of silence, the program will conclude with a rendition of Taps by Lauryn Reyes.
All are welcome.
