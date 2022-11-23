Sue Root – August 31, 1949 – November 22, 2022
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Sue Root will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Mark Viar of the Redeeming Love Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Union Valley Cemetery in Hasty.
Visitation for Sue will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 3:00PM until 6:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Sue was born on August 31, 1949 at Lamar, Colorado to John Jacob and Sylvia Alice (Young) Ebright and passed away on November 22, 2022 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 73.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Jack Ebright.
Sue is survived by her spouse Gary Root of the family home in Lamar, son Shane (Tonia) Root of Dighton, KS, grandchildren Leighton (Jazmine) Ayres of Dighton, KS, Kyle (Madison) Root of Johnstown, CO, Sheldon (Brittany) Root of Salina, KS and Tasha Root of Dighton, KS; grandchildren Knox and Stella Ayres, William Root and Talon Root as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Redeeming Love Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
