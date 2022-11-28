Stephan “Steve” Campos – 1954 – October 26, 2022
Stephan “Steve” Campos, 68, of Manassas, VA, was called home to the Lord on October 26, 2022. Born in 1954, Steve was the youngest son of Tony and Lucy (Arguello) Campos of Granada, CO. A high school band trip to Europe kindled in him a love of travel, which would form the basis of his life’s work. He and his childhood sweetheart, Fay, married and embarked on a lifelong series of adventures together.
Steve chose a path of service, first with the United States Army, which took him to both domestic and international duty stations throughout the world. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant before his honorable discharge following the completion of his second reenlistment. Specialized skills he developed in the Army led to the Department of State recruiting him to the Foreign Service, serving as a U.S. diplomat traveling to numerous foreign postings in support of his country. Throughout his dozens of assignments, he excelled in his career, made countless friends, and mentored people to help them to succeed in their chosen endeavors.
Steve was a strong supporter of continuing education, both formal and informal, for all, including himself. Following his retirement from the Foreign Service, he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, completing them at the age of 56. Meanwhile, he remained engaged in the State Department world, becoming a sought-after subject matter expert in cybersecurity. Although Steve earned a great deal of recognition for his efforts, he believed his most important accomplishment was his contribution to protecting our great nation.
His longtime love of sports began in school, where he played on several teams, and continued into adulthood where he played in numerous community leagues. He found ways to combine this passion with his desire to help others. In Trinidad and Tobago, he coached a semiprofessional basketball team; in Greece, he coached high school boys. An avid fan of pro sports, he always followed his favorites, attending games in person and spending afternoons watching them on TV.
Settling in northern Virginia, he retired from the Foreign Service and ultimately made his home in Manassas. He loved spending time and sharing stories, including those he authored, with family and friends. Steve is survived by his loving wife Fay, daughter Meghann (Jeff) Silverthorn and grandson Julian of Parker, CO; daughter Adrienne Campos of Westminster, CO; a sister of Lamar, CO; a brother of El Paso, TX; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A rosary and celebration funeral Mass are scheduled for December 16, 2022, 9:30 am and 10:00 am, respectively, at St. Francis de Sales Our Lady of Guadalupe in Lamar. Following the services in Lamar, there will be a military honors service conducted at the gravesite before Steve will be laid to rest with his beloved parents in Granada Hillside Cemetery, Granada. The family will then receive friends for a reception at the Granada Community Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable donations be made in remembrance of Steve to the Travis Mills Foundation (travismillsfoundation.org) and ACE Scholarships (acescholarships.org).
