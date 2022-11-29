Peggy Lynn Osborn – January 21, 1959 – November 22, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Nov 29, 2022 | Comments 0
A memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Peggy Lynn Osborn will be held at a later date.
Peggy was born on January 21, 1959 at Lamar, Colorado to James and Darlene (Cathcart) Osborn and passed away on November 22, 2022 at her home in Lamar at the age of 63.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Ronnie Osborn and James Osborn.
Peggy is survived by her son Timothy Osborn of Lamar, CO; grandson Trey Osborn of Lamar, CO; siblings Rosie Vana of Texhoma, OK, Joyce (Norman) Parker of Dighton, KS, Janet Davis of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, Karen Chick of Ulysses, KS, Nancy Repshire of Lamar, CO and Randy (Prudy) Osborn of Wiley, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
