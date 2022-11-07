Opening for Board Member on East Prowers Weed Control District
Russ Baldwin | Nov 07, 2022 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of East Prowers Weed Control District to replace a position on the Board that will expire January 2024.
Board members are required to meet at least once each month. Additional meetings may be required as needed. Appointed members serve as volunteers. A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net and should be completed and dropped off or mailed to the Prowers County Board of Commissioners, 301 South Main Street, Suite 215. Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on December 2, 2022.
Filed Under: County • Media Release
About the Author: