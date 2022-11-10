Nikki J. Reed – January 11, 1940 – November 8, 2022
A memorial service for longtime Wiley resident, Nikki J. Reed will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Wiley United Methodist Church with Pastor Travis Walker officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Wiley Cemetery.
Per Nikki’s request cremation will take place.
Nikki was born on January 11, 1940 at Denver, Colorado to Charles Sanders and Loma Faddis and passed away on November 8, 2022 at her home in Wiley with her family by her side at the age of 82.
She is preceded in death by her mother and step-father Loma and John Branom, Sr and her father Charles Sanders
Nikki is survived by her husband Harold Reed, children Steve (Eugene) Reed of Alamosa, CO, Mike Reed of Wiley, CO, Toni Reed of Alamosa, CO and Scott (Janine) Reed of Lamar, CO; grandchildren Nicole (Randy) White, Jayla Reed (Ty Spickelmier) and Colton Reed, Brandee (Brett) Ribaudo, Terin (Brandon) Beach, Jacob Reed (Taylor Ward), Abbie Reed, Evan (Whitney) Reed and Morgan Reed and great-grandchildren Koy, Mazey, McKeena, Morgan, Trevor Cooper, Kennedy, Luke and Brooklyn. She is also survived by her brother John (Judy) Branom of Vernal, UT as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
