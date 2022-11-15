Marlene Temple – August 15, 1931 – November 12, 2022
A graveside celebration of life for former Lamar, Colorado resident, currently of Amarillo, Texas will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Fairmount Cemetery with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Visitation for Marlene will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 from 10:00AM until 12:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Marlene Minnie Reimer Temple Marlene Temple went to be with her Savior peacefully on November 12, 2022 at The Craig in Amarillo, Texas at the age of 91. She was born August 15th, 1931 in Wheeler County, Nebraska to Henry and Eleanor Reimer.
Marlene resided in the dormitory while attending Wheeler County High School in Bartlett, Nebraska and graduated in 1949. After high school, Marlene worked in the Courthouse in O’Neil, Nebraska. That is where she met the love of her life, Howard Wayne Temple. Prior to marrying Howard, Marlene attended the University of Nebraska studying Home Economics.
On July 16, 1952, Marlene and Howard were married at the Church of Christ in Ewing, Nebraska. They enjoyed life to the fullest for 58 years.
From Nebraska to Colorado to Arizona to Texas, Marlene and Howard loved people. They were both faithful followers of Christ encouraging everyone they met. They were involved in Church activities and functions all their lives. Bible studies, 4-H clubs, fairs, extension clubs, Cowbelles, traveling and playing card games at the senior center brought joy and happiness to them both.
Marlene’s passion was writing cards and letters to everyone she knew thus keeping in touch with family and friends. She especially loved receiving mail. As a faithful daughter, she wrote postcards to her father almost every day till his death in 1993.
Marlene is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Reimer, her father and mother, Henry and Eleanor Reimer and a granddaughter, Abigail Armstrong.
She is survived byher daughters Twila (Boyce) Hiltbrunner of Amarillo, TX and Shirley (Philip) Thompson of Dublin, Ireland, sister, Elayne Born Zelmer of Neligh, NE, sister-in-law Gloria Starr of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, grandchildren, Shana (Thomas) Armstrong of Amarillo, TX, Mary (Robert) Magness of Santa Clarita, CA, Beau (Bridgette) Hiltbrunner of Amarillo, TX, Rebecca (Mo) Kin of Manchester, NH and Sarah Thompson of Dublin Ireland, great-grandchildren Gregory (Olivia) Armstrong, Cece, Aiden, Bennett and Kyra as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to Five Points Nursing Facility and The Craig for the love and compassion you gave to Mrs. Marlene Temple.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
