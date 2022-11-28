Mariano Figueroa – July 26, 1935 – November 25, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Nov 28, 2022 | Comments 0
A funeral liturgy for longtime Lamar resident, Mariano Figueroa will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Deacon Allan Medina presiding. A rosary service will be held prior at 9:30AM with Maria Elena Gomez reciting. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Mariano will be held from 3:00PM until 6:00PM on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Mariano was born on July 26, 1935 at Parrilla, Durango, Mexico to Daniel and Macaria (Contreras) Figueroa and passed away on November 25, 2022 at the Lamar Estates in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 87.
He is preceded in death by his wife Socorro Figueroa, his parents, son-in-law Andres Juarez and sister Juana Figueroa and Rita Figueroa.
Mariano is survived by his children Ricardo (Lan) Figueroa of Newark, CA, Margarita Juarez of McClave, CO, Francisco (Sandy) Figueroa of Log Lane, CO and Mario Figueroa, grandchildren Marcus, Christian, Ricardo, Cristian, Jeremiah, Clayton, Michael, Raymond, Kimberly, Chelsea and Cheyenne and nineteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Eustolia Figueroa, Elisa Figueroa, Abel Figueroa and Juan Figueroa as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and many friends.
