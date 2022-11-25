LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – OCTOBER 2022
Russ Baldwin | Nov 25, 2022 | Comments 0
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.76 billion pounds in October, up slightly from the 4.75
billion pounds produced in October 2021.
Beef production, at 2.40 billion pounds, was 2 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.90 million head,
up 2 percent from October 2021. The average live weight was down 1 pound from the previous year, at 1,375 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.5 million pounds, 1 percent below October a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 30,400 head, down
14 percent from October 2021. The average live weight was up 34 pounds from last year, at 259 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.34 billion pounds, down 1 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.9 million
head, down 1 percent from October 2021. The average live weight was unchanged from the previous year, at 288 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 10.4 million pounds, was down 9 percent from October 2021.
Sheep slaughter totaled 169,100 head, 10 percent below last year. The average live weight was 122 pounds, up 1 pound from October a year ago. January to October 2022 commercial red meat production was 46.2 billion pounds, down slightly from 2021.
Accumulated beef production was up 2 percent from last year, veal was up 3 percent, pork was down 2 percent from last
year, and lamb and mutton production was down 5 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov. If you have any questions, please feel
free to contact your USDA NASS State Statistician at 1-800-392-3202:
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured
About the Author: