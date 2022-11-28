Lamar Chamber of Commerce Seasonal Update
The Lamar Chamber Board of Directors is looking for new Board Members to fill the vacancies that will occur next year due to several members retiring at the end of their terms. If you are interested in serving your community as a board member, please send a letter of intent to The Lamar Chamber of Commerce at 109 East Beech Street, Lamar. You must be either a Chamber member or are employed by a Chamber member to qualify to be a board member. Deadline for the letters is Monday, December 12th at Noon.
Don’t forget the Parade of Lights “Polar Express” this Friday at 6 PM. Starting at the Swimming Pool, and going down Parkview Ave, to Cedar, left to 4th Street and all the way down to East Beech Street.
The Shop locally program is in full swing, make sure to visit the participating merchants for your chance to win some Luv Bucks during a grand drawing at the conclusion of the event.
Be thinking of an outstanding person that should be our Citizen of the Year for 2022. The announcement will be made at the Chamber Banquet in January. Get your nominees in now. The criteria that the individual or in some cases, group, is selected for includes leadership, community involvement and cooperation and support regarding business or community projects. This includes their personal participation that has resulted in the betterment of the community.
As a result of this involvement, nominees should have specific and noteworthy accomplishments. A biographical submission of the candidate is also requested. Please list the name of a contact if more information is needed and submit the nomination letter in a sealed envelope.
