Joan Passini – April 18, 1938 – November 12, 2022
A come and go memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Elizabeth Joan Passini, affectionately known as Joan, will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Lamar Senior Citizens Center. A private family inurnment will be held at Fairmount Cemetery.
Joan was born on April 18, 1938 at home near Bristol, Colorado to Primo and Margaret (Guidotti) Passini and passed away on November 12, 2022 at her home in Lamar at the age of 84.
Joan attended school in Hartman and graduated from Hartman High School in 1955. She went to work for Chuck Bowman at Guaranty Abstract in Lamar right out of high school and worked there until she retired.
She was a volunteer and member of the Friends of the Library and of the Prowers Medical Center Auxiliary for many years. As a volunteer, Joan was involved in sewing and crochet projects and making noodles to sell at the craft fairs. Joan was a master Gardner and loved flowers which she grew in abundance.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Rose Cable and Doreen McKibbon and brother Angelo Passini.
Joan is survived by her sister Lucille Mader as well as many nieces and nephews that were special to her.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Prowers Medical Center Auxiliary either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
