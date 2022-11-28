In Prowers County, Colorado, Community Level is High for COVID-19
Russ Baldwin | Nov 28, 2022 | Comments 0
As of Thursday, November 24th, the COVID-19 Ranking for Prowers County was High according to the Center for Disease Control and CDPHE. This is an increase from Medium from November 16th.
Other counties rated as high are Kiowa and Otero, while Bent and Las Animas counties are Medium and Baca County is listed as Low.
Wear a mask indoors in public
Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
Get tested if you have symptoms
Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
If you are immunocompromised, learn more about how to protect yourself.
Find out more about the COVID-19 situation in Prowers County, Colorado with COVID-19 Data Tracker.
Filed Under: County • COVID-19 • Environment • Featured • Health
About the Author: