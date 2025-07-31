Colorado Parks and Wildlife offering free admission to state parks in August for active-duty military, veterans, and National Guard members
To thank U.S. military members for their dedicated service and sacrifices, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is continuing to offer free admission to all Colorado state parks for active-duty military, veterans, and National Guard members during the month of August.
Qualifying military members can pick up their free Military Parks Pass, valid for the month of August at any Colorado state park or CPW office by simply showing proof of their military service. Applicable forms of military identification include:
- DD214; DD Form 2 or DD Form 2765;
- An active, retired or veteran military identification card;
- A current Colorado Driver’s License or state issued identification card with the word ‘Veteran’ printed on it as specified in 42-2-303 (5)(a), C.R.S.;
- A VA medical card.
Passes become available on Aug. 1, 2025 and are available for the military service member only, not spouses or dependents.
This free park pass allows America’s brave service members to experience Colorado’s state parks and the diverse wildlife and landscapes they fight to protect. All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses. The pass is not valid for accessing State Wildlife Areas.
Colorado State Park Finder
Plan your visit with the Colorado State Parks Guide (el folleto de parques en Español) or use the online State Park Finder tool to discover outdoor activities at each state park. Colorado’s state parks offer world-class outdoor recreation opportunities including:
- Boating, kayaking, paddle boarding and swimming–wear a life jacket!
- Wildlife and wildflower viewing, birdwatching, and guided-hikes.
- Hiking, horseback riding, biking and rock climbing
- Events and classes are available on the CPW Events Calendar.
CPW offers several additional military benefits to active duty military members, veterans, and disabled veterans including:
- Free admission to Colorado state parks on Veterans Day.
- Free admission to Colorado state parks to residents with Colorado Disabled Veteran or Purple Heart license plates.
- Free lifetime VA fishing or small game/fishing combo license for qualified disabled veterans.
- Independence Pass for qualified disabled veterans that allows year-round state park access.
For more information about Colorado state parks, visit cpw.state.co.us.
