Highway 287 Construction Update through December 2nd in Lamar
Russ Baldwin | Nov 28, 2022 | Comments 0
The US 287 Resurfacing and Roadway Improvements project continues to make progress. Traffic continues to be reduced to single lane head-to-head configuration. Your patience is appreciated as we work to improve this section of roadway.
The following are impacts for the upcoming week to be aware of: Work the week of November 28 to December 2
Traffic has shifted and motorists are now into a head-to-head configuration on the southbound side of the roadway from Laurel Street to Savage Avenue (traffic will remain in this configuration through winter 2023).
Monday, November 28, flagger directed alternating one lane traffic between Laurel Street and Savage Avenue.
Wednesday, November 30 through Friday, December 2 crews will be paving US 287.
Westbound road closures remain in place at Parkway Drive, Forrest Street, Lynn Street, and the westbound exit from Lamar Community College.
Periodic, occasional delays at westbound Memorial Drive.
Motorists can expect minor delays as flaggers guide equipment in and out of the work zone.
Travel Impacts:
Monday – Friday, November 28 to December 2, from sunup to sundown, minor delays can occur along US 287.
11-foot lane restrictions in place 24/7.
Side street detours.
Detours at various sidewalks are in place.
Delays at intersections are possible as construction equipment moves in and out of the work areas.
Business access will be maintained during construction. Please obey all construction zone speed limits.
For additional information about this project, contact the project team.
• Project website: https://www.codot.gov/…/us-287-and-us-50-resurfacing-in…
• Project information hotline: 719-755-0579
• Project/study/other email: us287lamarimprovements@gmail.com
