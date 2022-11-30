Glenn Alvin Flower – December 23, 1928 – November 26, 2022
Glenn Alvin Flower, son of Anson Phillip and Lois (Sivey) Flower was born on December 23, 1928 in Kanorado, Kansas, and entered his heavenly home on November 26, 2022 at his home in Lamar, Colorado.
Glenn was the youngest child in his family, and unfortunately his father passed away when he was only a year and a half old. He, his mother and siblings lived in a little sod house just a short distance from his Grandparents, Grant and Martha Sivey, who played an integral part in his life. He attended school in the Weskan, KS and Kanorado, KS area. He served his country by serving in the US Navy from December 1947 until October 1949. He then served in the Colorado National Guard, and was honorably discharged in April 1954.
Glenn married the love of his life, Doloris Jean Hull, on June 10, 1949 in Burlington, Colorado where they made their home for several years. They were blessed with three children, Sherry, Michael, and Brett. They moved to Lamar, Colorado in 1954, where he was employed by Allen & DeLoach Pontiac & Buick, which eventually changed their business focus, and became DeLoach’s Tires. He became the General Manager, and worked side by side with his wife, Doloris, who was the Office Manager.
In the mid 1950’s, Glenn gave his life to Christ, and was baptized in the First Christian Church in Lamar. He remained faithful, working side by side with Doloris with Teen Youth Groups, then Children’s Church for many years. Many of the younger generation remember their commitment to teaching children to love Jesus. Glenn was also active in the Lions Club, the Elks, and was an avid baseball coach for his sons.
After his retirement, Glenn & Doloris traveled extensively- cruising and visiting many countries around the world. As long as health permitted it, they, along with good friends, traveled “south” every winter in their motor homes, meeting many people and enjoying the warmer winters.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Otis Merle Flower, infants Frank and Robert Flower, Elenore (Flower) Niceschwander, and Lola (Flower) Morton, and his beloved wife. He was devastated by her death in 2019 – and joined her in their heavenly home on the 3rd anniversary of her death.
He is survived by his children – Sherry (Bryan) Settles of Lamar, Mike Flower of Laguna Beach, CA, and Brett (Vicki) Flower of Lakewood, CO; seven grandchildren – Troy (Amber) Settles, Eric (Sarah) Settles, Alexa Flower, Lauren (Will) Flower-Morrison, Zachary (Jamie) Flower, Spencer Flower and Trevor Flower; by seven great grandchildren: Tanner Settles, Alyssa (Ryan) Choat, Anna, Ethan, and Tala Settles, and Everly and Elodie Flower; and great-great granddaughter Emberly Adame, as well as by numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Glenn Alvin Flower is pending.
