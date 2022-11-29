Faye Elaine Oberlander (Kleinschmidt) – August 4, 1920 – November 28, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Nov 29, 2022 | Comments 0
Funeral Services for Faye Oberlander will be held Friday, December 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Horber Funeral Chapel with Pastor David Wietzke officiating. Interment will take place at the Grafton Cemetery in Grafton, NE on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CST.
Faye Elaine Oberlander was born on August 4, 1920 to Henry Kleinschmidt and Greeta (Shroyer) Kleinschmidt. She passed away on November 28, 2022, at the Bent County Health Care Center in Las Animas, CO at the age of 102.
Faye was an active and faithful member at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Las Animas, CO for over seventy years.
Faye was united in marriage to Raymond Joseph Oberlander on April 8, 1951 in Lincoln, NE. They moved to their farm located northeast of Las Animas in 1951. She was a homemaker, helped with the farming operations, and raised three sons with Raymond. She was loved as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Faye is survived by her three sons, Gary Oberlander (Linn Gunsberg) of Las Animas, CO, James Oberlander of Grafton, NE, and Randy (Karen) Oberlander of Colorado Springs, CO. She is also survived by six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Oberlander; parents, Henry and Greeta Kleinschmidt; sisters, Lois Hayes, Betty Gould, Marion Lehigh; and great granddaughter, Haley Reynolds.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: