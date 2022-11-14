Drought Update from National Weather Service National Weather Service – Pueblo
Drought deepens across the southeast Plains…
SYNOPSIS:
A mainly west to northwest flow pattern brought a few bouts of precipitation, especially across the northern and central mountains, as well as brief bouts of cooler temperatures to the region, as a few passing weather systems moved mainly north of the region through the first half of October. A pattern shift occurred through the last half of the month, whereas a few weather systems moved just south of the area, owning to better precipitation across the southern mountains and bouts of breezy to windy conditions across the southeast Plains. For the month of October as a whole, above normal temperatures and below to well below normal precipitation was experienced across southeast Colorado, with slightly below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation over and near the higher terrain.
With that said, the latest US Drought Monitor issued Thursday, November 10th 2022, indicates deepening and expanding drought conditions across the southeast Colorado Plains, with the introduction of Extreme Drought (D3) conditions back across extreme eastern portions of Baca County and extreme southeastern Prowers County.
Severe drought (D2) conditions have also expanded across the southeast plains and now includes most of the rest of Baca County, the rest of Prowers County, the eastern third of Kiowa County and the eastern two thirds of Bent County.
Moderate drought (D1) conditions have also expanded across the southeast Colorado plains and includes the far eastern portions of Las Animas County into extreme western portions of Baca County, the western third of Bent County, the western two thirds of Kiowa County, Crowley County and the northern two thirds of Otero County. Abnormally Dry (D0) conditions are now indicated across southern portions of Otero County.
DROUGHT IMPACTS:
Dry and windy days associated with the fall and upcoming winter season, combined with dry and cured fuels in the snow free areas, will lead to enhanced periods of fire danger over the next few months.
AGRICULTURAL:
A warm and dry October across southeast Colorado has continued to dry out soils, with increased evaporative demand across the far southeast Plains. With that said, the latest CPC top and sub soil moisture data and the Evaporative Demand Drought Index ((EDDI) short term (1 week) and longer term (1, 2 and 3 month)) indicate deepening drought conditions with below to well below soil moisture conditions across the southeast Plains.
HYDROLOGIC:
NRCS data indicated the statewide mountain precipitation for the month of October (and the start of Water Year 2023) was 79 percent of median, as compared to 105 percent of median at this time last year.
In the Arkansas basin, October precipitation came in at 91 percent of median, as compared to the 72 percent of median precipitation for the start of Water Year 2022.
In the Rio Grande basin, October precipitation came in at 106 percent of median, as compared to the 108 percent of median precipitation for the start of Water Year 2022.
NRCS data also indicated statewide water storage was at 76 percent of median overall at the end of October, as compared to the 74 percent of median storage available at this time last year.
In the Arkansas Basin, water storage at the end of October came in at 89 percent of median overall, as compared to the 92 percent of median storage available at this same time last year.
In the Rio Grande Basin, water storage at the end of October came in at 114 percent of median overall, as compared to the 100 percent of median storage available at this time last year.
CLIMATE SUMMARY:
The average temperature in Pueblo for the past month of October was 54.4 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees above normal. Pueblo recorded 0.18 inches of precipitation through the month of September. This is 0.58
inches below normal and makes October of 2022 the 31st driest on record. Pueblo recorded a trace of snow throughout October, which is 1.9 inches below normal.
