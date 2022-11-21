Community Resource Center’s Southeast Rural Philanthropy Days Conference 2023 Set for La Junta
Russ Baldwin | Nov 21, 2022 | Comments 0
LA JUNTA, Colorado – Community Resource Center’s 2023 Southeast Rural Philanthropy Days conference will be hosted in Otero County from September 12-14, 2023. The City of La Junta will be the home base of the conference along with programming in various communities throughout Otero County over the three-day event. This announcement comes after Otero County community leaders demonstrated a strong interest and capability in hosting the nonprofit capacity-building conference, now in its 31st year.
Rural Philanthropy Days (RPD) is a statewide program that provides nonprofit leaders the resources they need to lead effective and sustainable organizations. RPD is a part of the Rural Action Network (RAN), a statewide program which builds nonprofit capacity, fosters relationships, and regional collaboration which leads to increased grant dollars awarded to rural communities. RPD conferences bring together regional nonprofits, funders and local governments to share ideas and develop collaborative opportunities – building the capacity of local organizations and to address community issues.
Community Resource Center, along with committees of local volunteers, coordinate RPD conferences in eight rural regions throughout Colorado, cycling to each region every four years. The Southeast (SE) region consists of Baca, Bent, Crowley, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, and Prowers counties.
“Rural Philanthropy Days conferences provide powerful opportunities for nonprofit professionals to meet directly with statewide funders, participate in professional development, and network with other community leaders across the region,” says Maria Fabula, president and CEO of Community Resource Center. “These opportunities establish meaningful relationships and equip local changemakers with strategies and tools gained by this direct engagement.”
“We saw an 104% increase in funding to nonprofits in the Southeast after the 2018 Rural Philanthropy Days conference held in Lamar” shared Fabula. “The opportunity to double the amount of funding to local organizations brings about transformational change for local causes that address unique community needs.”
The relationships built between local organizations and statewide grantmaking organizations ultimately result in increased access to resources and the development of long-term growth for these change-makers. Local nonprofits and their leaders provide firsthand experience of these unique challenges while being able to meet with some of Colorado’s most well-established funders.
“La Junta and Otero County are excited to be hosting RPD in 2023. This event gives us the opportunity to highlight not only our community and county, but our entire region”, says Pamela Denahy, director of Tourism at La Junta. “We have had tremendous change and growth in our community, county and region since we last hosted RPD in 2010.”
Recruitment has begun for the 20+ member regional conference Steering Committee, local nonprofit leaders, government officials, and community leaders are encouraged to consider serving on the 8-month committee which will develop the September event. Informational webinars about the conference and Steering Committee will be held virtually on November 29th and December 7th, both from 10-11 am.
Registration for the webinars and more information about Southeast RPD is available here.
About Community Resource Center:
Community Resource Center (CRC) supports, strengthens, and galvanizes change-makers across the nonprofit ecosystem, working together to create a more equitable Colorado. We believe in the power of nonprofits to affect change and support thriving communities. To achieve this, individuals, organizations, and the networks that comprise our sector must be supported with meaningful capacity building. For more information visit crcamerica.org.
Contact:
Nellie Stagg
Community Resource Center
720-637-8397
nellie.stagg@crcamerica.org
Filed Under: Charity • County • Education • Featured • Health • Media Release
About the Author: