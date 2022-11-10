A new set of unofficial results have been posted for the 2022 General Election.
Nov 10, 2022
https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/Prowers/115954/www.prowerscounty.net
There is an 8-day window for ballots to be received from UOCAVA voters (military and overseas). Any voter who needs to resolve a discrepancy can do so as well. After a bipartisan canvass board validates the results, then we will post the “Official” results at that time, stay tuned.
Thank you,
Prowers County Clerk and Recorder
(Editor’s Note):
These are the balloting changes for Prowers County:
Proposition 121: Reducing the state income tax to 4.4% for tax year 2022 and beyond.
Yes: 3,084
No: 1,013
Proposition 123: Creating a program to provide access to free meals to all public school students.
Yes: 1,834
No: 2,273
Proposition 124: Allowing extra locations for retail local stores with no limit after 2037:
Yes: 1,295
No: 2,727
Rod Pelton for State Senator District 35:
Pelton: 3,111
Nelson: 931
Retaining Curtis Lane Porter as Prowers County Court Judge:
Yes: 3,007
No: 792
County Coroner:
Dunagan: 2,861
Campbell: 1,290
Question 300: Pertaining to Altering the Lamar City Charter in Reference to Marijuana Sales Restrictions:
Yes: 1,054
No: 1,263
Active ballots in Prowers County is 6,911. Number of ballots cast: 4,317. Turnout percentage: 62.47%.
