A new set of unofficial results have been posted for the 2022 General Election.

| Nov 10, 2022 | Comments 0

A new set of unofficial results have been posted for the 2022 General Election.

https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/Prowers/115954/www.prowerscounty.net

There is an 8-day window for ballots to be received from UOCAVA voters (military and overseas). Any voter who needs to resolve a discrepancy can do so as well. After a bipartisan canvass board validates the results, then we will post the “Official” results at that time, stay tuned.

Thank you,
Prowers County Clerk and Recorder

(Editor’s Note):

These are the balloting changes for Prowers County:

Proposition 121:  Reducing the state income tax to 4.4% for tax year 2022 and beyond.

Yes: 3,084
No: 1,013

Proposition 123:  Creating a program to provide access to free meals to all public school students.

Yes: 1,834
No: 2,273

Proposition 124:  Allowing extra locations for retail local stores with no limit after 2037:

Yes: 1,295
No: 2,727

Rod Pelton for State Senator District 35:

Pelton: 3,111
Nelson: 931

Retaining Curtis Lane Porter as Prowers County Court Judge:

Yes: 3,007
No: 792

County Coroner:

Dunagan: 2,861
Campbell: 1,290

Question 300:  Pertaining to Altering the Lamar City Charter in Reference to Marijuana Sales Restrictions:

Yes: 1,054
No: 1,263

Active ballots in Prowers County is 6,911.  Number of ballots cast:  4,317.  Turnout percentage: 62.47%.

Filed Under: EventsFeaturedMedia ReleasePolitics

Tags:

About the Author: