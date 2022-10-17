LATEST ELECTION NEWS:
When will ballots be mailed?
- Ballots will be mailed to Active Eligible Electors during the week of October 17-21, 2022 (18-22 days prior to Election Day).
When can I return my ballot?
- You may return your ballot as soon as possible. Please don’t wait until election day to return it. The sooner we can tally all the ballots the sooner we can provide election night results.
Where do I return my ballot?
We highly recommend that you:
- Drop your ballot off at the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office at 301 S. Main St, Ste. 210, Lamar, CO (County Courthouse Building), or• Drop your ballot in the 24/7 Secure Drop Boxes (no postage required) located: In the parking lot on the east side of the County Courthouse Building, or:
- You may also mail your ballot using the return envelope provided with proper postage BUT please be sure to allow enough time for our office to receive your ballot, as Post Mark dates DO NOT Count.
What if I don’t receive my ballot?
- Contact our office to confirm voter registration record and verify your address. Our office will be able to provide you with options for voting.
Can I track my ballot?
- Yes, you may track your ballot online at prowers.ballottrax.net
REMEMBER:
Postmarks dates DO NOT count as received. Your ballot must be in the possession of the Prowers County Clerk & Recorder by 7:00 P.M. on November 8, 2022.
Check your mail-in ballot status on line: If you would like to verify that your ballot was received by our office you can log onto www.govotecolorado.gov orsign up with the State’s BallotTrax System at: https://colorado.ballottrax.net.
ELECTION RESULTS:
Unofficial election results will be posted election night, November 8, 2022 after 7:00 p.m., when ballot tabulating is complete. Results will be posted to the Prowers County website at www.prowerscounty.net and on the Secretary of State’s website at http://www.sos.state.co.us/.
- Saturday, November 5, 2022: Prowers County Clerk & Recorder’s Office will be open 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., for return of mail-in ballots; issue replacement ballots; register to vote; update address; or update your name.
- Tuesday, November 8, 2022: ELECTION DAY Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 301 S. Main Street, Suite 210, Lamar, CO for Election purposes only. No motor vehicle transactions will be processed on election day.
ELECTION OFFENSES:
- C.R.S. 1-13-106 Forgery- Any person who falsely makes, alters, forges, or counterfeits any ballot before or after it has been cast, or who forges any name of a person as a signer or witness to a petition or nomination paper, or who forges any letter of acceptance, declination, or withdrawal, or who forges the name of a registered elector to a voter’s mail-in or mail ballot commits forgery which is a class five 5 felony.
- C.R.S. 1-13-112 Offenses relating to mail ballots – Any person who, by use of force or other means, unduly influences an elector to vote in any particular manner or to refrain from voting, or who falsely makes, alters, forges, or counterfeits any mail ballot before or after it has been cast, or who destroys, defaces, mutilates, or tampers with such a ballot shall be punished by a fine of not more than five thousand dollars, or by imprisonment in the county jail for not more than eighteen months, or by both such fine and imprisonment.
Prowers County Election’s Department can be reached at 719-336-8011 for voter and election questions or by e-mailing at election@prowerscounty.net
