Halloween Happenings
Russ Baldwin | Oct 13, 2022 | Comments 0
Saturday, Oct 22 Hartman Oktoberfest @ 10am; Lamar Library, Pumpkin Painting from 10am to 3pm
Thursday, Oct 27 HPCHC Halloween Parade thru Enchanted Forest @ 5:30pm; Downtown Lamar Moonlight Madness, “The Witching Hour”; Walmart – Halloween Kid’s Carnival, 5-7pm; Treat Street at Davies Building, 6-8pm at 122 North Main Street.
Friday, Oct 28 Lamar Library Scary Story Hour @ 10am for Pre K-6th Grade; Lamar Library Trunk/Treat, 5-7pm; Lamar Elks Truck/Treat, 6:30pm; Fellowship Credit Union, Trunk/Treat, 6 to 7:30pm; SDS Trick or Treat Trail, 1111 South 4th Street, 6pm
Saturday, Oct 29 Lamar Fire Auxiliary, 1st Annual Spooky Sprint. Register at Willow Creek Park Swimming Pool by 6pm for 7pm Race. Costume contest follows the race. Here are the pre-registration links! Adult Registration Form: https://zntoelm9st4.typeform.com/to/CdSwKtxh AND Child (Under 18) Registration Form: https://zntoelm9st4.typeform.com/to/awuxsm1p
Monday, Oct 31 Halloween; Lamar High School Treat Street, 5pm to 6:30pm
