Halloween Happenings

Oct 13, 2022

 

Saturday, Oct 22            Hartman Oktoberfest @ 10am; Lamar Library, Pumpkin Painting from 10am to 3pm

Thursday, Oct 27          HPCHC Halloween Parade thru Enchanted Forest @ 5:30pm; Downtown Lamar Moonlight Madness, “The Witching Hour”; Walmart – Halloween Kid’s Carnival, 5-7pm; Treat Street at Davies Building, 6-8pm at 122 North Main Street.

Friday, Oct 28              Lamar Library Scary Story Hour @ 10am for Pre K-6th Grade; Lamar Library Trunk/Treat, 5-7pm; Lamar Elks Truck/Treat, 6:30pm; Fellowship Credit Union, Trunk/Treat, 6 to 7:30pm; SDS Trick or Treat Trail, 1111 South 4th Street, 6pm

Face Painting at Brew Unto Others

Saturday, Oct 29           Lamar Fire Auxiliary, 1st Annual Spooky Sprint.  Register at Willow Creek Park Swimming Pool by 6pm for 7pm Race.  Costume contest follows the race. Here are the pre-registration links!  Adult Registration Form:  https://zntoelm9st4.typeform.com/to/CdSwKtxh AND Child (Under 18) Registration Form: https://zntoelm9st4.typeform.com/to/awuxsm1p

Monday, Oct 31            Halloween; Lamar High School Treat Street, 5pm to 6:30pm

