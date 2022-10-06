Election Information – Understanding Your November 8, 2022 Ballot
What will my November 8, 2022, General Election Ballot look like? Sample ballots are posted to the Prowers County website at www.prowerscounty.net under the Departments then Election. Election Offices will be reporting by precinct for this 2022 General Election.
Q: What does that mean?
A: A certain Ballot Style will be mailed to a voter.
Q: What Ballot Style will I get to vote?
A: If you live inside the city limits of Lamar your Ballot Style might be one of the following: 001-LAM, 004-LAM, 005-LAM, 008-LAM, 009-LAM, 010-LAM, 011-LAM, and 012-LAM.
- If you live outside the city limits of Lamar your Ballot Style might be one of the following: 002-OUT, 003-OUT, 004-OUT, 005-OUT, 006-OUT, 007-OUT, 008-OUT, 009-OUT, 010-OUT, 011-OUT, and 013-OUT.
- If you live inside the city limits of Hartman, CO your Ballot Style will be: 013-HAR.
If you don’t know your precinct number, you can look it up on your voter registration record by visiting the Secretary of State’s website at: www.govotecolorado.gov to see what precinct number you are registered at, which is according to your registered physical address. This precinct number determines what Ballot Style you will get to vote.
IMPORTANT DATES FOR 2022 GENERAL ELECTION:
- October 17 – 21, 2022: Ballots will be mailed to all Active eligible electors. Ballot drop box will be open 24/7 until Election night, November 8, 2022 and the it will close at 7:00 p.m.
- October 24, 2022, (Monday) – November 8, 2022 (Tuesday): Voter Service and Polling Center will be open at the Prowers County Courthouse, County Clerk’s Office – M-F, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Prowers County Clerk’s Office, Election Department: will be open on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ballot drop off, ballot replacements, or to register to vote.
- November 8, 2022: ELECTION DAY
Prowers County Clerk’s Office is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052
- Post mark dates do not count as received.
Contact Prowers County Clerk’s Office at 719-336-8011 or by email at: election@prowerscounty.net, jcoen@prowerscounty.net, jwilliams@prowerscounty.net
Jana Coen
Prowers Clerk and Recorder
