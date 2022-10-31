Colorado State Patrol ‘Stay In Your Lane Campaign’ – Put the Phones Down
Russ Baldwin | Oct 31, 2022 | Comments 0
(COLORADO) – On July 1, 2022, the Colorado State Patrol launched a 12-month campaign in an effort to educate Colorado motorists about the dangers that occur when driver’s fail to stay in their lane. Through enforcement and a proactive awareness campaign called “Stay in Your Lane,” troopers want drivers to understand that when they don’t make driving their number one priority behind the wheel, too often crashes occur resulting in injuries or death.
In 2021, Colorado State troopers investigating injury and fatal crashes around the state saw a spike in crashes caused by drivers leaving their lane, both crossing over the center line or off the side of the road. Investigators found a 30.6% increase in injury crashes caused by lane violations. Even more alarming, investigators saw a 74% increase in fatal crashes caused by lane violations in 2021.
The Stay in Your Lane campaign asks drivers to evaluate their own driving to ensure they, as well as others around them, remain safe. One factor contributing to these types of crashes is cell phone use while driving. In this day and age, cell phone use is all around us, creating a habitual response to check notifications or phone calls. If not properly put away in a glove box, center console or bag, our phones vie for our attention and distract us from where our focus is needed the most – on the road.
