Bennet Welcomes Over $71 Million for 57 Colorado Counties from American Rescue Plan
Russ Baldwin | Oct 01, 2022 | Comments 0
Denver – Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet welcomed over $71 million for 57 Colorado counties from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATCF). The ARP appropriated $2 billion to the U.S. Treasury across fiscal years 2022 and 2023 to provide payments to eligible revenue sharing counties and eligible Tribal governments. Colorado counties can now apply for their allocations through the LATCF portal.
The ARP included $2 billion for a Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (“Section 605 funding”) to ensure that public lands counties could seek additional flexible funds to confront revenue shortfalls due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Following ARP being signed into law in March 2021, Bennet worked with the Colorado Counties, Inc. to ensure that the final interpretation of the language and the distribution formula would ensure Colorado’s counties with non-taxable federal land within their borders and Colorado’s Tribes would receive the funding they need to recover from the pandemic and support essential services.
Today’s announcement is for funds for both Fiscal Year 2022 and 2023. Funds will be made available to counties through the LATCF. The funding will be made available to counties in two tranches.
|
|2022
|2023
|Baca
|$491,003.53
|
$491,003.53
|
Bent
|$85,472.48
|$85,472.48
|Crowley
|$50,000
|
$50,000
|
Kiowa
|$50,000
|$50,000
|Las Animas
|$968,460
|
$968,460
|
Otero
|$694,994
|$694,994
|Prowers
|$50,000
|
$50,000
