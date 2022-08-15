Polis Makes Appointments to 15th Judicial District Courts
Russ Baldwin | Aug 15, 2022 | Comments 0
Governor Polis also appointed Tarryn L. Johnson to fill a vacancy on the 15th Judicial District Court. The vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Stanley Brinkley and is effective December 10, 2022.
Ms. Johnson is a Senior Deputy Public Defender in the La Junta Regional Office, a position she has held since 2021. Her practice consists of criminal defense. Previously, she was General Counsel & Chief Legal Officer for Southeast Colorado Power Association (2021); Senior Deputy State Public Defender (2019-2021) and Deputy State Public Defender (2015-2019) in La Junta.
Ms. Johnson earned her B.A. from Adams State University in 2011 and her J.D. from Texas Tech University School of Law in 2015.
The Governor also appointed Lyudmyla (Milla) Lishchuk to fill a vacancy on the Baca County Court in the 15th Judicial District. The vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Debra Gunkel and is effective immediately.
Ms. Lishchuk is a Hearing Officer II for the Colorado Department of Revenue, Hearing Divisions, a position she has held since 2020. Previously, Ms. Lishchuk was an Attorney and Hearings Manager of the Board of Assessment Appeals (2011-2019); Part-Time Attorney with the Law Offices of Alan G. Molk (2012-2015); Part-Time Attorney with Michael Dowling and Associates (2011-2015); Attorney with Reilly Pozner LLP (2010-2011); and Judicial Clerk for Judges Mark Hannen and Robert Russell and Magistrate Kara Martin of the Arapahoe County District Court (2010). Ms. Lishchuk earned her Bachelor’s Degree from the Metropolitan State College of Denver in 2004, and her J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2009.
The 15th Judicial District covers Baca, Cheyenne, Kiowa, and Prowers counties.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • County • Events • Featured • Hot Topics • Media Release
About the Author: