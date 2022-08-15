Don Reyher and Harry Spitzer Recipients of Quilt of Valor Award
Russ Baldwin | Aug 15, 2022 | Comments 0
Don Reyher
On September 11, 2021 local members of the Quilt of Valor Foundation awarded Mr. Don Reyher a Quilt of Valor for his service and dedication to the United States of America. Mr. Reyher received his draft notice and answered the call of duty in October of 1951. He served valorously in the 235th Field Artillery Battalion 9th Corps, 8th Army in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1954. Mr. Reyher, we thank you for your service to our Country. Quilt of Valor members would love to have everyone attend the 9-11 Tribute on September 10, 2022 at the Prowers County Fairgrounds where more American Veterans will be honored and awarded.
Harry Spitzer
Local members of Quilt of Valor Foundation awarded a Quilt of Valor to Mr. Harry Spitzer in honor of his service to the United States of America. Mr. Spitzer enlisted in the United States Air Force in December of 1955. He served this country in a top secret mission in security for 23 years and was honorably discharged in 1978. Mr. Spitzer we thank you for your service.
County • Featured • History
