Charles Hawkins, Ken Callison, Recipients of Quilt of Valor
Russ Baldwin | Aug 24, 2022 | Comments 0
Mr. Charles Hawkins enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942 and served in WW II. He fought for our freedom in Africa, Italy, and Sicily. While defending our liberty, he was wounded three times and was duly awarded The Purple Heart and Oak Leaf Clusters.
Mr. Hawkins we thank you for your Valor. It was the privilege of Quilt of Valor members to award him a quilt and say thank-you for your service and the quest for freedom. Please consider coming out to the 9-11 Tribute parade and ceremony on Saturday, September 11th at the Prowers County Fairgrounds and take a look at other heroes who serve this country and more Veterans who have served the United States of America.
Ken Callison, Quilt of Valor Recipient
Mr. Ken Callison answered the call of duty to the United States of America in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1970. He was trained and sent to the Vietnam War where he was a Crew Chief for the F-100 Super Sabre.
While serving our country, Mr. Callison was repeatedly exposed to paraquat, a chemical otherwise known as Agent Orange. Mr. Callison, we thank you for your Valor and service to the United States of America. Quilt of Valor members were honored to award Mr. Callison a Quilt of Valor for his service and say thank you! We invite everyone to the 9-11 Tribute parade and ceremony where more American Heroes will be honored.
