BoCC Joins High Plains in National Health Center Proclamation
Russ Baldwin | Aug 10, 2022 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Commissioners approved a proclamation for National Health Center Week, August 4-18 in recognition of the valuable health services provided by High Plains Community Health Center in Lamar.
Laurie Dimitt, Vice-President of Human Resources at the Center, along with several providers/employees, were on hand as she read from the proclamation, highlighting the fifty-plus years of service these community-oriented centers have provided primary and preventative health care to over 14,000 communities across the country and employs more than 253,000 persons who work as clinical teams designed to treat the whole patient.
The community health center model is an effective means of overcoming barriers to healthcare access, usually located in rural areas of the country and helping to reduce healthcare systems costs. At the same time, these centers help to power local economies by generating $63.4 billion in economic activity in some of the nation’s most economically-deprived communities.
High Plains Community Health Center began serving the community in 1995 and currently employs in the neighborhood of 100 persons serving Prowers, Baca, Bent and Kiowa Counties.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Lamar • County • Featured • Health
About the Author: