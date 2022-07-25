Shooting Investigation in Lamar Continues
July 25, 2022 – CBI – Lamar, CO – The investigation of a shooting that killed two and injured one in Lamar, Colorado over the weekend continues.
Police believe a 24-year-old male shot three people living in the Lamar Apartments (700 Block of Mullen St.) in Lamar just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23rd. The suspect then fled the scene.
There were four individuals in the apartment at the time of the shooting. A male, 50, and a female, 58, were shot and pronounced deceased at the scene. A third victim, a female, 18, was shot and transported to the Denver metro area for treatment. She remains in critical condition. The fourth individual in the apartment was the suspect.
A BOLO about the suspect vehicle was disseminated to law enforcement. A short time later, officers with the Granada Police Department spotted the suspect’s vehicle and a pursuit ensued. Following the pursuit involving a number of law enforcement agencies, the driver of the vehicle stopped in a field near Holly, Colorado. The suspect exited the vehicle and used a handgun to take his own life. No shots were fired by law enforcement.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation at this time. It’s believed the suspect and the victims knew one another, but specifics about their relationship have yet to be determined. The connection between the victims remains part of the investigation as well.
Identification of the victims and the suspect are not available as family notifications remain in progress.
