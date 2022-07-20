Lamar Community College’s Greg Cash honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
Russ Baldwin | Jul 20, 2022 | Comments 0
Greg Cash, Lamar Community College’s (LCC) interim dean of Academic Services, recently received a notable honor, culminating a long and successful career teaching agriculture in Colorado.
The Colorado Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association (CVATA) recently recognized Cash with its Lifetime Achievement Award; an award given to retired NAAE (National Association of Agriculture Educators) who have made significant contributions to agricultural education at the state, regional and national levels.
For Cash, the award was an affirmation of his hard work and dedication to teaching agriculture.
“This honor is the highlight of my career,” he said. “I believe with all my heart that agriculture education is truly the most important subject that every student should be taught. We need agriculture to exist!”
Several career factors were taken into consideration by CVATA when it came to selecting Cash for the Lifetime Achievement Award. They include:
His 28-year membership of CVATA
Served as Secretary, President-Elect and President of CVATA
Served as Executive Secretary for six years
Mentored numerous new teachers during his career
Served as Department Chair of Agriculture at LCC
Provided numerous professional development opportunities for Agriculture instructors
Hosted the largest regional FFA contest in the state every spring during his tenure at LCC
Cash joined LCC in 2015 and served as the Department Chair for Agriculture Education for five years, until retiring in July 2020. He came out of retirement in March 2022 to step into his current role as LCC’s interim dean of Academic Services.
Prior to his time at LCC, he taught 23 years at both the college and high school level. He also served as a Future Farmers of America (FFA) advisor for the entirety of his career.
