King W. Gomez – July 2, 1071 – July 27, 2022
A mass for former Lamar, Colorado resident currently of Pueblo, Colorado, King W. Gomez will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Joseph Lawrence as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at the church at 9:30AM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Per King’s request cremation will follow the services.
Visitation for King will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 2:00PM until 6:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
King was born on July 2, 1971 at Delta, Colorado to Anthony and Josephine (De La Cruz) Gomez and passed away on July 27, 2022 at the Joni Fair Hospice House in Pueblo, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 51.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Laura Gomez, Alma Arzola and Anthony Gomez, Jr.
King is survived by his wife Rosalba Gomez of the family home in Pueblo, CO; children Jose (Cheyenne) Dominguez and Leonardo Dominguez both of Pueblo, CO and Rebecca (Roman) Ramirez of Portland, TX; siblings Margarito (Janie) Gomez of Burns, WY, Norma Sanchez of Pueblo, CO, Christina (Juan) Diosdado of Pueblo, CO and Carmen Gomez of Des Moines, IA as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
