Mortimeyer Wins State Pageant Title, Advances to International Pageant
Russ Baldwin | Jun 06, 2022 | Comments 0
10-year-old Lamar resident, Elizabeth Mortimeyer, competed in the Colorado State Cinderella Pageant over Memorial Day weekend. At the pageant’s Grand Finals, Elizabeth was awarded one of five coveted state overall titles; the title of 2022 Colorado Cinderella Ambassador.
Each year, the highest scoring girl in each of four age groups, plus one girl who is selected from across all age groups, is awarded an overall title and the chance to represent Colorado for the next year. Elizabeth received the title of Colorado Cinderella Ambassador; an award that is given to the one girl that embodies the spirit of Cinderella the most throughout the state pageant weekend.
The Ambassador is chosen based upon the judges’ and royalty moms’ recommendation and her observed sportsmanship during state weekend, with the final selection from all nominees being made by the state pageant directors. At crowning, Pageant Director Tracy Tate said, “This year’s Ambassador has been competing at the State Pageant for four years and each year she works harder, and every year she has the most gentle and humble spirit. She is a true representation of a Cinderella girl”.
Each year after the preliminary pageant season, local winners from all across the State of Colorado converge at the Colorado State Cinderella Pageant for a busy weekend of competition and fun. Girls compete in the areas of interview, talent, casual wear, and party wear. Between competitions, the pageant directors and their staff pull out all the stops to make the pageant weekend an experience of a lifetime with a variety of parties and activities. Elizabeth said that her favorite party this year was the “Decades Party” where all of the girls dressed up in themed attire and had a dance party.
She now moves on, along with the other four Colorado queens, to compete at the International Cinderella Pageant to be held in Dallas at the end of July. Following this, she and her royalty “sisters” will spend the year representing Cinderella in community service, events, and pageants across Colorado; culminating with the 2023 state pageant at which they will crown their successors.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Entertainment • Media Release • School • Youth
About the Author: