COVID UPDATE from Prowers County Public Health and Environment
Russ Baldwin | Jun 20, 2022 | Comments 0
Prowers County moved to Medium Community level by the CDC as of June 17, 2022
Recommended actions based on current level:
Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
Get tested if you have symptoms.
Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.
Wear a mask on public transportation.
You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others.
If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.
For further information see this link:
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view?list_select_state=Colorado&data[1]type=CommunityLevels&list_select_county=8099
