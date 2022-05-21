Prowers County Clerk & Recorder, May 20, 2022 Election Alert
May 21, 2022
ELECTION ALERTS:
Ballots will be sent out to all active registered electors the week of June 6-10, 2022 for the 2022 Primary Election. Sample Ballots are posted on the Prowers County website at www.prowerscounty.net under the Election Department.
Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Primary Election will be conducted as an all Mail Ballot Election. The ballot you receive in the mail is your Official Election Ballot.
If you do not receive your mail ballot by June 20, 2022 please contact our office at 719-336-8011 for a replacement ballot.
RETURNING YOUR VOTED BALLOT:
Ballots may be voted and returned to the County Clerk & Recorder’s Office any time after receiving your ballot in the mail. It is not necessary to wait until Election Day to vote. The sooner we can count your voted ballot the sooner we can release results on election night. Please don’t wait until the last minute.
Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office Election Department will be open on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. for ballot drop off,
replacement ballots, or register to vote.
TIPS FOR MAIL BALLOTS:
1. You’ll receive a ballot, secrecy sleeve and a return envelope in the mail.
2. Use a black ball point pen to vote your ballot. Make sure the ink will not bleed through the paper.
3. Make selection of candidates you wish to vote for by completely filling in the oval next to the candidate of your choice.
Example: John Doe
4. If you do not want to vote the entire ballot, simply mark your selections and leave any other races blank of your choice.
5. Place ballot inside of the secrecy sleeve and put everything inside your return envelope that is addressed to Prowers County Clerk & Recorder.
6. Please be sure to sign the signature affidavit located on the back of the return envelope. This is required in order for your ballot to count.
7. You may drop off your voted ballot at the County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, 301 S. Main St, Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052, or mail it back with
adequate postage.
8. Remember, allow enough time for mail delivery of your voted ballot.
All ballots must be returned to the County Clerk & Recorder’s Office by Election night, June 28, 2022 no later than 7:00 p.m. in order to be
counted. Post mark dates do not count as received.
We highly recommend that you:
• Drop your ballot off in the ballot drop box located in the parking lot east of the county courthouse building which is open 24/7.
Please contact the Election Department at: election@prowerscounty.net or 719-336-8011 for voter and election questions
