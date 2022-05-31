Lupita Marquez Receives County Sheriffs of Colorado Scholarship
Russ Baldwin | May 31, 2022 | Comments 0
Sam Zordel, Prowers County Sheriff, is pleased to announce that Lupita Marquez is this year’s recipient of the County Sheriffs of Colorado, CSOC, scholarship award for Prowers County.
CSOC, Colorado’s state sheriffs’ association, offered a total of 31 awards of $500 each this year to deserving high school and college students in Colorado to fund higher-level educational expenses for the 2014-2015 academic year.
A citizens’ committee selected the winner for each county. Committees made their selections based upon criteria established by CSOC, including leadership, merit, character, community involvement, purpose and need. Applicants were required to be full-time, legal Colorado residents who planned to attend a Colorado university, college or trade school.
This is the 44th year for the CSOC scholarship program. Monies for the program are derived, in part, from the CSOC honorary membership fund, which consists of contributions from individual citizens and businesses each year.
If you are interested in providing continued support for this excellent program, please contact the County Sheriffs of Colorado at 720-344-2763 or visit our website: www.CSOC.org.
