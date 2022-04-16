16th Judicial District announces District Court vacancy
Russ Baldwin | Apr 01, 2022 | Comments 0
Commission sets date to select nominees
The Sixteenth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at the Otero County Courthouse (13 West Third Street, La Junta, CO 81050) on May 25, 2022, to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of district judge for the Sixteenth Judicial District (Bent, Crowley and Otero counties). The vacancy will be created by the retirement of the Honorable Michael A. Schiferl. The vacancy will occur on July 2, 2022.
To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the Sixteenth Judicial District at the time of investiture and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years. The current annual salary for this position is $178,452. The initial term of office of a district judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent district judge, if approved by the voters, has a term of six years.
Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice Monica M. Márquez, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; and the office of the court executive, C.J. Montoya, 13 West Third Street, Room 207, La Junta, CO 81050. Applications also are available on the court’s home page at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm
The completed application must be e-mailed to the address listed in the instructions below no later than 4 p.m. on April 29, 2022. Late applications will not be considered. Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may do so by letter to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. on April 22, 2022.
The members of the nominating commission for the Sixteenth Judicial District are: Bernice McClure of Olney Springs; Kacie Sallee of Fowler; Norma Verhoeff of McClave; James Tutchton of Hasty; Edward Garlington and Andrew Hayden of La Junta.
Editor’s Note: Contact information for the nominating commission members:
- Bernice McClure, candbmcclure@hotmail.com
- Kacie Sallee, rew45.kb@gmail.com
- Norma Verhoeff, normajean_222@hotmail.com
- James Tutchton, jtutchtontlo@gmail.com
- Edward Garlington, garlingtonlaw@gmail.com
- Andrew Hayden, andrewjhaydenesq@gmail.com
