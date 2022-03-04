Colorado Attorney General Weiser to Visit Lamar March 9th
Russ Baldwin | Mar 04, 2022 | Comments 0
Action22, in partnership with Attorney General, Phil Weiser and with the cooperation of DoLA, OEDIT and other funders, brings you the Rural Resourcing Road Trip. Through a series of convenings over the next few months, this “road trip” will help you connect and gather those resources necessary for effective operation and fund seeking for your project(s). Join the next discussion set for noon on Wednesday, March 9th at Lamar Community College. Dr. Linda Lujan, President of LCC will act as co-host. The meeting will be held in room 299 of the Betz Building at the college at 2401 South Main Street in Lamar.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • County • Events • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: