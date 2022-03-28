Cattle on Feed Report
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,120,000 head as of March 1, 2022. The latest inventory was down 2 percent from February 1, 2022, but up 2 percent from March 1, 2021. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 190,000 head of fed cattle during February 2022, up 3 percent from the previous month and up 6 percent from the February 2021 marketings.
An estimated 175,000 head of cattle and calves were placed on feed during February 2022, 12 percent below last month, but up 6 percent from the February 2021 placements. Of the number placed in February, 17 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 20 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 26 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 26 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds and 11 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for February, at 5,000 head, was unchanged from last month and last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 12.2 million head on March 1, 2022. The inventory was 1 percent above March 1, 2021. This is the highest March 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. Placements in feedlots during February totaled 1.85 million head, 9 percent above 2021. Net placements were 1.79 million head. During February, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 360,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 325,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 505,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 468,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 135,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 55,000 head. Marketings of
fed cattle during February totaled 1.83 million head, 5 percent above 2021. Other disappearance totaled 59,000 head during February, 2 percent above 2021.
For a full copy of the March 2022 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
