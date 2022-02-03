Linda Margaret Lopez – March 30, 1958 – February 1, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Feb 03, 2022 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Linda Margaret Lopez will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Linda will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 1:00PM until 5:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Linda was born on March 30, 1958 at Northamptonshire, England to Albino and Joyce Margaret (Dancer) Lopez and passed away on February 1, 2022 at her home in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 63.
She is preceded in death by her parents Albino and Joyce Lopez, sister Denise Coin, son-in-law Robert Wayne Parks III, nephew Jeremy Groomer and sister-in-law Karri Lopez.
Linda is survived by her daughters Jillian (James) Martinez of Lamar, CO and Crystal Parks of Fort Mohave, AZ; grandchildren Alexis, Alyssa and Andrew Martinez and Jeffrey, Shania and Sarah Parks; niece Cinnamon (Robert) Summers of Wiley, CO and special great-nephew Gavin Summers. She is also survived by her siblings Misty Lopez, Debra (Anthony) Martin, Nick Lopez, Paul (Darlene) Lopez all of Lamar, CO, Alvin (Barbara) Lopez of Canon City, CO and Michael (Augusta) Lopez of Wiley, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Linda Lopez Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: