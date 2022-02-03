Dennis L. Montoya – October 2, 1954 – February 1, 2022
A private family memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Dennis L. Montoya will be held at a later date. Per Dennis’ request cremation will take place.
Dennis was born on October 2, 1954 at Las Animas, Colorado to Julian and Maria Isabel (Garcia) Montoya, Sr. and passed away on February 1, 2022 at his home in Lamar at the age of 67.
