SCEDD is Growing!
Russ Baldwin | Dec 10, 2021 | Comments 0
This month, we are pleased to introduce Cheryl Sanchez, as a part time SCEDD (Southern Colorado Economic Development District) staffer. Cheryl will be co-direct the Community Navigator Pilot Program (CNPP). Cheryl is the Economic Development director for Prowers Economic Prosperity, and Baca County, and she brings decades of community college and SBDC experience with her, as well as an intimate understanding of the southeastern plains.
We also welcome Jacqueline “Jax” Armendariz Unzueta, who will also co-direct CNPP. She is a communications, government policy and community engagement professional with nearly a decade in public service. She most recently provided constituent services as a U.S. Senate Regional Representative for the Pueblo & Southern Colorado area. Her role included a portfolio focus on U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) programs. She is a strong supporter of the small business community because of their critical role in building the strength of America’s economy.
Lastly, we are excited to announce Leslie Mastroiani, who will be joining SCEDD as a full- time grant writer and administrator beginning early January, 2022. Leslie comes to us from South Eastern Council of Governments, based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Leslie has over 30 years of experience in the field of community development in the private, nonprofit and municipal sectors.
Filed Under: City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • Consumer Issues • Economy • Employment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: