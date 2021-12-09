Rebecca S. Alba – July 9, 1933 – December 7, 2021
A Mass of Christian burial for lifelong Lamar resident, Rebecca S. Alba will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Steven Murray as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery. Following the interment Rebecca’s family would like to invite everyone back to the St. Cletus Hall at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for a reception dinner.
Visitation for Rebecca will be held from 3:00PM until 6:00PM on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Rebecca was born on July 9, 1933 at May Valley, Colorado to Refugio and Vicenta T. (Torres-De) Saldaña and passed away on December 7, 2021 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar at the age of 88.
She is preceded in death by her husband Charles S. Alba; her parents; sons Robert Wayne Alba and Rory Patrick Alba; grandsons Adam Saldaña and Randell Alba and her siblings Erma Hernandez, Lawrence Saldaña, Nick Saldaña, Mary Sena, John Saldaña, Paul Saldaña, Joe Saldaña and Lony Saldaña.
Rebecca is survived by her children Paul Ray (Martha) Medina of Granada, Eduardo (Margaret) Saldaña, Charles Ronald Alba and Randy (Lisa) Alba all of Lamar; grandchildren Michelle Ramos, Ashley Ruiz, Andrea Parsee, Kimberly (Jim) Laca, Jolynn (Chris) Zamora, Leslie Alba, Robert (Morgan) Alba and Richardo Alba, seventeen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Irene Borah of Colorado Springs, CO, Andrew (Priscilla) Saldaña of Pueblo, CO and Tony Saldaña of La Junta, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
