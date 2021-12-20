Prowers County Public Health and Environment COVID-19 Update, December 15, 2021
The seven-day Test Positivity Rate for COVID-19 cases in Prowers County is 4.87% (goal is <5%). This is down from 8.49% last week according to the December 15th update from the Prowers County Public Health and Environment Department.
There have been 27 cases reported in the past seven days of which seven had received vaccinations and 81 cases in the past 14 days of which 13 persons had been vaccinated.
- FREE community testing for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday through Friday at 11:00AM. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911. The state is renewing its contracts to continue this availability at least through February 2022.
- FREE testing is also provided by the state at the Community Building from 9:00AM-2:00PM on Tuesdays and Lamar Community College on Thursdays from Noon to 5:00PM. Although not required, preregistration is encouraged. For more information see: AffinityeCareColorado.com
- As of 12/06/2021, 47.8% of eligible Prowers County residents have gotten at least 1 dose of vaccine. This number is up from 47.5% last week.
VACCINE CLINICS at PCPHE:
- Vaccine appointments are by appointment only. Call 336-8721 to schedule!
- Vaccines are available for ages 5 and up!
- All Coloradans 18 and older are now eligible for boosters!
You should get a booster dose if you:
- If you received Pfizer or Moderna for your first two doses you should receive your booster dose at least six months after your second dose of vaccine, no matter what vaccine product you receive as a booster.
- If you received Johnson & Johnson for your initial dose, you should receive your booster dose at least two months after your first dose, no matter what vaccine product you receive as a booster.
