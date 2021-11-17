Wiley Developments Highlighted at PEP Board Meeting
Russ Baldwin | Nov 17, 2021 | Comments 0
Prowers Economic Prosperity have been highlighting new developments in member communities during their monthly meetings. Board member, Allen Campbell and Mayor of Wiley, noted the new Best Wholesale flooring business on Main Street held an open house recently and the Cornerstone Restaurant is open under new management/ownership by David and Amy Carr. “A new health clinic is scheduled to open in town after the start of the new year and since daylight savings time, we’ve started our monthly council meetings at 6pm, still on the first Monday of each month,” he said.
“We plan to have Hay Days this summer and the new gym for the school is almost completed,” Campbell added, mentioning that roof repairs are in progress for the town-owned apartments, but that task will take a while to complete and there is still concern about road repair in light of large trucks using the main streets. Campbell said two housing contracts have been signed for Wiley out of the five properties allocated for construction under the essential housing project underway for southeast Colorado. Other activities included rebooting the town’s sanitation project now that some new grants are expected and the Wiley Lions Club is open for new membership as they have experienced a downturn in members over the past two years.
Lamar Community College President, Dr. Linda Lujan, informed the board, she has been contacted by the Attorney General’s office regarding a potential an offshoot of the COPERR, or Colorado Partnership for Education and Rural Revitalization program. Three colleges in the region, Otero, Trinidad and LCC are involved with a construction training program which would rehabilitate housing in their respective areas using college students. Lujan said the state wanted to sound her out on an extension to the project which would incorporate ‘tiny’ housing construction or modular homes. She said the project has been completely vetted yet, but welcomed any input from the PEP board, adding she has until December 6th to send in a draft proposal and budget if the project warrants further action.
PEP Executive Director, Cheryl Sanchez, noted a recent job fair yielded some prospects for employment in the county’s Overflow Processing Center, scheduled to open in February and will start with 25 employees, including two supervisors. Sutrak is moving forward with plans to clean and open two of their buildings in the industrial park which can be re-purposed for tests for electric busses and the Wiley Steering Committee is moving forward to seek funding to cover the cost of a Capacity and Planning grant and Letter of Interest to Greater Outdoors Colorado. Wiley wants funding to finance outdoor recreational opportunities for the community.
Shae Emick, the new Executive Director of High Plains Community Health Center, attended the November 15th meeting, replacing Eric Niemeyer as a PEP board member. The next PEP meeting is set for Monday, December 20th.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • College • Consumer Issues • County • Economy • Featured
About the Author: